Marie Rose Moore Ashdown died June 22, 2019. Services will be held at noon on Friday, June 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 James St., Philomath, OR. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Bernita M. Clark, 85, died in Lebanon on Saturday, June 22. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family online at www.hustonjost.com.
Michael Jay Epperson, 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Sweet Home Evangelical Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Final burial will be 2 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Lois Yake Kenagy, 92, died May 11, 2019. Lois’ memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Albany Mennonite Church (3405 Kizer Ave. NE, Albany, OR 97322). All are welcome.
Daniel Francis Krawczyk passed away on May 29, 2019, in Gig Harbor, Washington, at the age of 95. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. (www.demossdurdan.com).
Mary Estelle Miller, 90 of Albany, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A concluding graveside service will follow at Willamette Memorial Park. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Todd Seavy, 59, of Lincoln City and formerly of Albany, passed away Saturday at his home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Fisher Funeral Home.