Service notices

Chuck Baker, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Corvallis. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Salt Creek Cemetery near Dallas. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Robert Dean Baldinger, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. A celebration of life with reception following will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Sweet Home High School Cafeteria. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Sharon K. Dixon, 77, of Albany, passed away Friday December 6, 2019, a service will be held December 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at South Albany Community Church, 2418 Geary St. SE, Albany. Restlawn Funeral Home is handing the arrangements. (www.restlawnfh.com)
June Bernice Glover, 74, passed away on Friday, December 6, in Corvallis. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. If you would like to donate flowers, please send them to arrive on December 19 at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.