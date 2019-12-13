Service notices

June Bernice Glover, 74, passed away on Friday, December 6, in Corvallis. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. If you would like to donate flowers, please send them to arrive on December 19 at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.