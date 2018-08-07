Edwin “Ed” John Cafarelli, 81, of Lebanon passed away Friday. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Duane Ronald Gagner passed away on August 3, 2018 after suffering a stroke on July 31, 2018 at the age of 87 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, August 18 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 600 Sixth Avenue in Sweet Home. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., with a celebration of life Mass following at 11 a.m. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Caron Lynn Katko died August 3, 2018. A rosary prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 13, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dolores P. Leckie, of Lebanon, died June 14, 2018. She was 89. A celebration of life held from 2 to 4 p.m. on August 18, 2018 at the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 600 W. D Street, Lebanon.
