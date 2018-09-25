Gordon Thayer Coffin died September 4, 2018. A celebration of life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018, at the Tumwater Ballroom at Museum of the Oregon Territory, 211 Tumwater Drive, Oregon City. For more information, see www.legacy.com.
Charles “Chuck” Edward Diller died September 23, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 28, at the Tangent Community Church, 32114 Tangent Drive. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Floyd Goin, 90, of Albany, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018, at Fisher Funeral Home. A concluding service will follow at Willamette Memorial Park.
Timothy Warren Palmaymesa, 51, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. A viewing will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 28. A graveside service will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a reception to follow at the funeral home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.