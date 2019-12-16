Service notices

Chuck Baker, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Corvallis. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in the McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Salt Creek Cemetery near Dallas. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com )

Monte Joe Griffin, 73, of Kihei Maui Hawaii (formerly of Albany), passed away at home on Monday, December 9, 2019. A celebration of life will be held after the first of the year in Maui. Nakamura Mortuary in Maui is handling the arrangements. (www.nakamuramortuary.com)