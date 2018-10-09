James E. Fredette, 86, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, in Corvallis. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the Corvallis Elks Lodge.
Georgia A. Knapp, 71 of Scio, passed away on September 23, 2018. A celebration of life service will take place at noon on Sunday, October 14, at the family residence. All are welcome. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jack Liles, 80, of Albany, passed away Sunday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A celebration of Jack’s life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, at Albany Golf and Event Center, with sharing of memories from 3 to 4 p.m. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Josephine N. Moore, 85, of Halsey passed away Sunday at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Pine Grove Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gordon E. Tjernlund died August 25, 2018. Family and friends are invited to a memorial concert by The Master’s Men in Gordon’s honor at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at the First Baptist Church, 125 NW 10th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.