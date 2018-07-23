Kathryn Byram died August 4, 2017. Family and friends are welcome to join us in the celebration of life on the one year anniversary of Kathryn's passing. The gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 4, 2018 at Waterloo Park, site 3.
Joseph “Joe” Randall Couch, Jr., 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, July 27 at Sweet Home Elks Lodge 440 Osage St., Sweet Home, OR 97386. Final Burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Ethel VanDenBerghe died July 20, 2018. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25 at McHenry Funeral Home. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Corvallis. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Randy Van Stane, 82, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
