Service notices

Paul Cull, Ph.D. There is a celebration of life gathering for Paul planned at 3 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages with the family.
William "Harold" Hunter, 92, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A private memorial service is planned for the family at a later date. Please leave condolences messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
June Rosella McMullen, 83, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday January 23, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will follow 3 p.m. at Mapleton Pioneer Cemetery in Mapleton, Oregon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Jean Ann Nickerson, 83, of Salem, passed away Saturday. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday, January 27, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)