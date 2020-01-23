Service notices

You have free articles remaining.
Arthur Peter Aragon, 53, of Corvallis, passed away January 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at North Pointe Apartments, 2675 NE Lancaster St., Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Keith L. Broyles, 81, of Albany, passed away December 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. January 30, 2020, at Hope Church of Albany, 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hope Church.