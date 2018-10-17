Thomas R. James, 87, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the Brownsville Baptist Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lois Pearl Mosley, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018. A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Sweet Home, with a concluding graveside at Providence Cemetery in Scio. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Wayne Alvin Sandquist, 88, of Albany, passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 22, at Willamette Memorial Park. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Wesley Scott Wilson, 28, of Sweet Home, passed away on Saturday, October 6. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at the Mennonite Church Activity Center, 1266 44th Ave., Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Mike Adair, 80, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, October 10. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 SE 28th Avenue, Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Susie Fay Groshong, 89, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 25, at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).