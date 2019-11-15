Steven W. Larsen, 70, died in Bend on Thursday, November 14. A celebration of life is being planned for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Santiam Place, 139 S. Main Street. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.husotonjost.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Scott Michael Leonard, 64, of Lebanon, died October 17, 2019. Christian Mass of Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 100 S Main St Lebanon, OR 97355.
To plant a tree in memory of Service s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.