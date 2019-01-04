Grant Foster Converse, 42, of Corvallis, died January 1, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. A light lunch will be served. Donations can be made to Citizens Bank in the name of Dennis Lalley for the Nelson and Converse families.
Buford Daily, 91, of Lebanon, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, at American Legion Santiam Post #51 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Curtis Lee Kiefer died December 1, 2018. A celebration of his life will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 6 in the Children’s Room at the Corvallis- Benton County Public Library at 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
Jack Leroy Pellett, 80, of Alsea, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 11 at Alsea Grange Hall. Final burial and military honors will follow at Alsea Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Eddie Watkins, 83, of Lebanon, passed away January 2, 2019, in Albany. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, at Brownsville Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home.