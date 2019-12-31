Service notices

Richard “Dick” Wayne Bunce, 72, of Halsey passed away November 29, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Albany Fair and Expo. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Central Linn High School Booster Club or Women for Agriculture. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Donald Earl Fleming, 93, of Blodgett, passed away Friday in Corvallis. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis. A private family internment with military honors took place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Soup Kitchen at the College United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 670, Philomath, OR 97370. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Donald Ray Gallogly, 89, of Sweet Home passed away in Albany December 13, 2019. Memorial service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday January 3, at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge. Private interment took place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Jimmy Alan Grice, 66, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Albany. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at the Riverside Community Grange Hall, 35293 Riverside Drive SW, Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
William Robert Harris, 82, passed away at his home in Corvallis on Thursday, December 26, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grant Ave. Baptist Church. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Julie May Whittle Sprague, 74, passed away December 27, 2019, Memorial to be held Saturday January 4th, 2020 at Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon Oregon, starting at 10a.m. Visit Weddle-Funeral.com to sign the guest book
Arlene Isom, 97 of Albany, passed away on Monday, December 30th, 2019. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 6th, 2020, at the Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Norman Rosenau, 79, of Albany passed away December 21, 2019 at Timberwood Court in Albany. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Albany Evangelical Church, 1332 SE 1st Ave., Albany. A potluck will follow. Crown Memorial handling arrangements.