Service notices

Richard “Dick” Wayne Bunce , 72, of Halsey passed away November 29, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Albany Fair and Expo. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Central Linn High School Booster Club or Women for Agriculture. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Donald Earl Fleming, 93, of Blodgett, passed away Friday in Corvallis. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis. A private family internment with military honors took place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Soup Kitchen at the College United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 670, Philomath, OR 97370. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com