Service notices

John L. Buchanan, 87, of Corvallis, died November 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held at Northwest Hills Community Church on January 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jack’s name to Corvallis Clinic, Lumina Hospice, John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts, and Northwest Hills Community Church.

David Keith Jensen, 76, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Lebanon. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Light refreshments will follow at Santiam Place, 139 Main St., Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Harry "Wayne" Wigle, 83, of Philomath, passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2020, in Corvallis, There is a visitation planned for Wayne from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at McHenry Funeral Chapel. Please condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.