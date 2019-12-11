Service notices

Jared W. Charley, 22, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday in Lebanon. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, at the Lebanon Senior Center. Please leave your condolences online for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Robert “Bob” Guggisberg, 83, of Albany, passed away Monday at the Lebanon Veterans Home. A celebration of Bob’s life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with remarks at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Yellow Gold Farm, 36040 Tennessee Road SE, Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Barbara Taft, 82. Family and friends are invited to Barbara's Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.