David Verne Eagy, 67, of Boise, Idaho, died on July 13, 2018, at home. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N Cloverdale Road, in Boise, with a visitation prior from 3 to 4 p.m. Please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
John Leonard "Jack" Fosdick, 91, of Albany, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 20, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A concluding graveside service at Willamette Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
David T. Vincent, 82, of Philomath, died Monday, July 16. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at Mt. Union Cemetery, Philomath. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
