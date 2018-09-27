Janet “Jan” Goby, 74, of Albany passed away September 24th at her home. A memorial service will be at 1p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at Albany First Christian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert Cameron Train, Jr., 88, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at Crowfoot Baptist Church in the Activity Center, 699 Cascade Drive, Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ernest Gilbert Wolff, 84, of Corvallis, died on Monday, September 24, 2018 at home. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 30 at the Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Dr, Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family and read his obituary at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.