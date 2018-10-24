Rick Allen Gridley died October 20, 2018. The celebration of life will be 2 p.m. on Friday, November 9, at Sweet Home VFW. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Dorothy Mae Jackson, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, at Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, on Harrison Street in Corvallis.
Mona Lura Lane, 98, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at The Oaks at Lebanon. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 29, at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.