Malcolm “Mack” Coyer Jr., 93, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 23, at Crawfordsville Union Cemetery. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Reception will follow. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Arthur G. Johnson died July 7, 2018. Family and friends are invited to a service of remembrance at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. Corvallis. (www.demossdurdan.com)

