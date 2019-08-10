William "Bill" Kosar Jr., 66, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Samuel Tom Lewis, 67, died August 8, 2019, in Albany. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 28th Ave. SE, Albany 97321. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.