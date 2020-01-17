Service notices

Mildred Monica Cox, 87, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A memorial service will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Ramona Rose Mohnike, 91, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Vickie Lynn Walker, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, a reception will follow at the Walker home. Please leave the condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.