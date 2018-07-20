Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Kathryn Lillian Byram died August 4, 2017. Family and friends are welcome to join us in the celebration of life on the one-year anniversary of Kathryn's passing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 4, 2018, at Waterloo Park, site 3.

Joseph “Joe” Randall Couch, Jr., of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, July 27, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Final Burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

