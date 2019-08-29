Janet Armantrout, 77, of Livermore, California, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in California. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Theda Francine Escobar, 76, of Eugene, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. A viewing will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Betty Jo Strome, age 85, died August 8, 2019, at Willamette Springs in Corvallis. Frank A. Strome, age 89, died August 9, 2019, one day after his beloved wife, Betty Jo. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com