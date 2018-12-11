Mary Lee Howell, of Lebanon, died December 4, 2018. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant Street, in Lebanon. A reception will follow.
Gaye L. Harcrow-Huerta, 58, of Foster passed away Saturday, December 6, 2018. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, December 14, at Community Chapel. Burial at Gilliland Cemetery will follow the services. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Mark E. Knutson, 59, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at a local care home. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 14, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.