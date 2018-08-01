Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Karen L. Halliwell, 66, died July 27, 2018. A service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Roaring River Park in Scio.

Lewis Floyd Hines Jr., 66, of Albany, passed away Monday morning at his home. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 6, at the funeral home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

