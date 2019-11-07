Sandy C. Lewis, 77, of Corvallis, died November 5, 2019. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1205 NW Walnut Blvd. Corvallis. Viewing will be at the church starting at 10 a.m. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Elnora “Nora” Palmtag, 70, of Tangent passed away November 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday November 11, 2019 at St. Anne Orthodox Church in Lewisburg. A graveside at Alford Cemetery is to follow. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.