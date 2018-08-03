Peggy Marie Frogge, 89, formerly of Monroe, died August 1, 2018. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 9 at United Methodist Church in Monroe. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.
Marvin “Tinker” Melonuk, 64, of Corvallis, died July 21, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 19 at the Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St. Corvallis.
Wilda Lavaughn Miller, 78, died July 27, 2018. A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 at Whitespires Berean Church, 510 SW 5th Ave. Albany.
Gabrielle “Gabbi” Nicole Smithwick, 17 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. An open house simple gathering will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.