Peggy Marie Frogge, 89, formerly of Monroe, died August 1, 2018. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 9 at United Methodist Church in Monroe. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.

Marvin “Tinker” Melonuk, 64, of Corvallis, died July 21, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 19 at the Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St. Corvallis.

Wilda Lavaughn Miller, 78, died July 27, 2018. A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 at Whitespires Berean Church, 510 SW 5th Ave. Albany.

Gabrielle “Gabbi” Nicole Smithwick, 17 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. An open house simple gathering will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

