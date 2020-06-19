Service notices

Suzanne Fregoso, 59, of Albany passed away on Wednesday. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, 805 SW Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Donald (Don) Paul Heintzman, 83, of Albany passed away April 18, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Faith Lutheran Church, 930 Queen Ave SW, Albany.
