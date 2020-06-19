Service notices

Service notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Suzanne Fregoso, 59, of Albany passed away on Wednesday. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, 805 SW Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Donald (Don) Paul Heintzman, 83, of Albany passed away April 18, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Faith Lutheran Church, 930 Queen Ave SW, Albany. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News