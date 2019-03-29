Nancy S. Dennis, 78, formerly of Corvallis, died Monday March 25 in Portland. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Dorsel Franklin Spriggs, 92, of Lakewood, Washington, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. He will be interred with veteran military honors at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. For full obituary, go to www.edwardsmemorial.com.