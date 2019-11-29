George R. Frasier, 63, of Albany passed away November 21, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Central Linn High School with a meal to follow. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Geneva Roberta Gentry, 97, of Albany, passed away November 19, 2019. A visitation will start at noon Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. A private entombment will be held at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.fisherfuneral.com to leave any condolences.
You have free articles remaining.
Kelly Lee Ochse, 62, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, November 21. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at the North Albany Community Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Gary Lee Pace, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Viewing will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral will follow viewing at 11 a.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)