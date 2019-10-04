{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Lynn Curtis, 64, of Philomath, died September 11, 2019, at his home in Philomath. A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on October 12, 2019, at the Alsea School in Alsea. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

June (Judy) Pearl Elizabeth Swanson Tyler, 90, of Union, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses (1511 26th Street) in La Grande, Oregon. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception to be held immediately following the service at the Kingdom Hall. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.

