Verna Elizabeth Bell, 94, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Viewing will be at noon on Saturday, June 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sweet Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Maurice L. Cook, 86, of Albany, passed away on May 9. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Fisher Funeral Home, with reception following.
Keith Cortland Ellis, of Albany, died May 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Corvallis Elks Lodge. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service- Lebanon.
Dorothy Marie Smith, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away on Thursday, June 13. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at the Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Evangelical Church Activity Gym. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.