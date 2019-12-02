Geneva Roberta Gentry, 97, of Albany, died November 19, 2019. A visitation will start at noon Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home. A private entombment will be held at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to leave any condolences.
Reverend Kenneth W. Weygandt, 83, of Albany died Thursday, November 21, 2019. All are welcome to a memorial service, celebrating the life of this remarkable man at Teen Challenge of Oregon, 31700 Fayetteville Drive, Shedd, Oregon at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019.