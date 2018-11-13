Hiromi M. Bean, 76, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018. The celebration of life will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 19, at Sweet Home Subway. In lieu of a flowers please donate in Hiromi’s name to Sweet Home Public Library. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Manuel Campos Guzman, 90, of Redmond, passed away Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Willamette Memorial Park Chapel. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tricia Lynn Hall died November 4, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 17 at Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth St., Independence, OR, with burial following at Hilltop Cemetery. Please share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.