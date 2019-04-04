Sheila Estelle Ammon, 98, of Jefferson, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice house. An 11 a.m. graveside service will be Tuesday April 9, 2019, at the Jefferson cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Arnold Victor Weld, 88, of Albany, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Sweet Home Evangelical Church. Potluck will follow service. Final Burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)