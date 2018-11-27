Daniel Charles DeButts, 56, of Lebanon, died Friday, November 23 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 29 at St. Edward Catholic Church with a memorial Mass following at 2:30 p.m., also at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help defray costs. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
The Reverend Helen T. Richard, of Lebanon, died Saturday, November 3, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.