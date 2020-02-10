Service notices

Virginia Ellen Burton of Lebanon passed away on February, 4, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February, 13, 2020 at New Hope Church in Lebanon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Timothy "Tim" Mark Grant, 60, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away in Tennessee on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. There is a funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Eddyville Community Church in Eddyville, Oregon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with a burial to follow at Harlan Cemetery. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.

