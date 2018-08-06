Mike Daniels, 68, died April 28, 2018. A celebration of his life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 12 at Santiam Place, 139 Main Street, Lebanon. No flowers please.
Henry Michael Gillispie, 68, of Albany, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Edgar Hahn, Jr. died July 31, 2018. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on August 9 at Fisher Funeral Home. The graveside service is at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 10 at Willamette Memorial Park.
Christella E. Pierce, 44 of Albany passed away on Wednesday. Please join the family in remembering Christella at an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 10 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Michael Kent Prichard, 71, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 11 at Bilyeu Den Cemetery, 42700 Camp Morrison Drive, Scio Oregon. A potluck will follow at the farm house in Lyons. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Gabrielle “Gabbi” Nicole Smithwick, 17 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. An open house simple gathering will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
