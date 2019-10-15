Kenneth Anderson, 94, of Corvallis, died at his home on September 15. A celebration of life is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019. His celebration of life will be held at Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis.
Janice Ann Barthel, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, October 5, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church Activity Center. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Evelyn “Jeannie” McCord, 84, previously of Halsey and recently from Albany, died at Timberwood Court. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at Twin Oaks cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
LaDonna Esther Moody, 99, of Albany, died on October 8, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Services will conclude at the cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donna Schneider, 85, of Albany, passed away at her residence on October 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Betty Lucille Sullivan, 78, of Lebanon died in Albany on Sunday. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)