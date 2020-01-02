Service notices

Linda S. Carter, 66, died on Sunday, November 24 in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main St., Lebanon. A reception will follow the service. Please leave your condolences for the family and read her full obituary at www.hustonjost.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine Cracraft, 97, of Corvallis died Thursday, December 26, 2019. Family and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Chapel, 815 NW Buchanan Ave, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Steven G. Crocker, 70, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4 at River of Life Church, 1658 Long Street, Sweet Home. Light lunch will follow services. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Tony Vlastelica, 90, of Lebanon, passed away December 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at The River Center in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.