Michael Adair died October 10, 2018. A celebration of life will be held one week from today, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 SE 28th Avenue, Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Wesley Scott Wilson, 28, of Sweet Home, recently of Mill City, passed away on Saturday, October 6. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, at the Mennonite Church Activity Center, 1266 44th Ave., Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).