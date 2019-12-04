Ruben D. Butner Jr, 88, of Monroe, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at Bellfountain Cemetery in Monroe. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Dorothy May Lane, 90, of Lebanon, died November 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Donald William Manning, 72, of Albany died Tuesday at the VA Hospital in Portland. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the service (www.aasum-dufour.com).