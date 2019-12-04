{{featured_button_text}}

Ruben D. Butner Jr, 88, of Monroe, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at Bellfountain Cemetery in Monroe. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Dorothy May Lane, 90, of Lebanon, died November 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Donald William Manning, 72, of Albany died Tuesday at the VA Hospital in Portland. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the service (www.aasum-dufour.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Service s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.