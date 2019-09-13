{{featured_button_text}}

Charles “Chuck” R. Jackson, 65, passed away on December 29, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 22, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1910 34th Ave. SE, Albany.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Betty Anna Scofield, 84, of Albany, passed away peacefully, in her home, on September 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Calvary Chapel of Corvallis, 2125 NW Lester Avenue. The family invites you to a lite luncheon following the service. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)