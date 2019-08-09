Richard G. Burkhart, 74, of Portland, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Young’s Funeral Home in Tigard. Burial will follow at Willamette National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Kathleen Clare (Irish) Hallman, of Sandy, Oregon, formerly of Shedd, died August 3, 2019. A private burial and a memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 24, at 2 p.m. at Hollyview Family Fellowship, 14095 SE 257th Ave., Damascus, Oregon.