Service notices

Max Ahmad, 62, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at OHSU in Portland. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Nicholas Busse, 58, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020, in Lebanon. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Ron L. Dansyear, 77, of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. A simple gathering service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020. at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Dennis” Mike” Reineccius, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Stanley E. Sylvester, of Lebanon, passed away at the Oregon Veterans' Home on February 27, 2020. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements. (www.hustonjost.com)