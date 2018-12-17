Bernhard Albert Biederbeck, 87, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 21 at St. Edward Catholic Church with a funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Maxine Leola Gillett, 90, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 20 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21st at the Free Methodist Church in Lebanon with a reception following. Burial will be at Alford Cemetery near Harrisburg.
Jerry Moody, 96, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 in Albany. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19 at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Roberta Marie Stinson died December 13, 2018. A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19 at Albany Senior Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).