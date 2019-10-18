William Bonville, 94, of Albany passed away on October 10, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 10 a.m. on October 25, 2019 at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Alma “Jeanne” James, 75, of Lebanon, died, October 8 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.