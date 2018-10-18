Robert Terry Bullis of Philomath, died October 3, 2018, in Philomath. A celebration of life and potluck will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on November 3 at the Marys River Grange in Philomath.
Peggy Haney, 80, died October 13, 2018, in Corvallis. A memorial service is at noon on Monday, October 22, 2018, at the Corvallis St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gary Hess, 78, of Blodgett, died Thursday October 11, 2018. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, at McHenry Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at Summit Cemetery. Please allow for extended travel time due to the OSU football game. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Marilynn Anne Hogrefe, formerly of Corvallis, died October 8, 2018. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018, noon at Deschutes Memorial Gardens 63875 N. Hwy. 97, Bend, Oregon.
John Allen Jenkins, 81, of Lebanon, died Monday, October 1, 2018, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.