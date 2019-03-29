Barbara Elaine Halsey, 60, passed away March 11, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Bob Joy, 83, passed away March 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Roger Brian Lamer, 71, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on Thursday March 28, 2019. A private burial will take place at Willamette Memorial Park. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at the Albany First Church of God. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Joe Frank Walser, 68, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home.