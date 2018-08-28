Thomas Ray “Tommy” Eggers died June 30, 2018. A celebration of his life will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
Kathleen Hatfield, of Buena Vista, passed away at Salem Hospital on August 28, 2018, at the age of 72. At her request, no services are planned. Farnstrom Mortuary is helping the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Trenton Howe, 23, of Albany, died August 23, 2018. A celebration of his life and a potluck/barbecue will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at the gazebo at Monteith Park. Please bring chairs.
A memorial service for Donald W. Powell, 83, of Corvallis, will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4 at The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan. 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Evertt Wingo, 89, of Albany passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 5, at the Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.